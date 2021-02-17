Society

Black History Month Town Hall: United for Our Future

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we look back at the accomplishments of Americans for Black History Month, we are assessing where our nation is now.

How much progress have we made and what does the future hold for Black America and race relations?

The past year has shown us the divide is wide and the pain is real. But there is reason for renewed hope and optimism.

Eyewitness News is speaking with people who are helping to bridge our racial, educational and social justice divide, uniting what brings us together.

Join us Tuesday at 4 p.m. for Black History Month Town Hall: United for Our Future. You can watch it on ABC7NY and our Connected TV apps.

Panelists:



Marvin Amazon: 27-year-old community activist and schoolteacher. Encourages residents (particularly young people) to become more civically involved.

Ronald Chaluisan: Executive Director of Newark Trust. He is committed to developing, coordinating and focusing ideas, resources and expertise that expand opportunity and improve academic and socio-emotional outcomes for all children in Newark.

Dr. Khalil Muhammad: a professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the Suzanne Young Murray Professor.

Jennifer Jones Austin:the CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agency. She is a a fourth-generation leader of faith and social justice, child and family advocate.

Ask a question for our panelists using the form below:

