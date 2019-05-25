Society

Book details "100 Things To Do in New York City Before You Die"

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's known as 'the city that never sleeps', and there is never a shortage of things to do in the Big Apple.

But New York City can still be a bit overwhelming.

Former Eyewitness News reporter Evelyn Kanter lists some of the activities around town not to be missed in her new book: "100 Things To Do in New York City Before You Die".

She joined us to talk about it on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning.

