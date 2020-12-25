Boy has priceless reaction to surprise Christmas gift from New Jersey police

A video uploaded to Facebook by the department shows officers leading the boy to his new bicycle.
"A bike!" the boy yells. "Oh my gosh, thank you!"
"Today the Englishtown Police Department distributed Christmas gifts to needy families in our community," the department wrote on Facebook. "Although a lot of pictures and videos were taken today, this video stands out as the best reaction of the day!"
ALSO READ | Take a trip to see this life-size gingerbread house
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip