Society

Man caught on camera walking into store naked to get coffee

By Eyewitness News
BENNINGTON, Vermont (WABC) -- It may be hot out there, but one man might have gone a little too far in his quest to keep comfortable.

This past week, a customer walked into a specialty grocery store in Bennington, Vermont completely naked.

The Pennsylvania man asked the woman behind the counter where the coffee was. She told him and he proceeded to make a cup.

He then asked if she knew any good local swimming spots.

The clerk stayed calm, gave him a recommendation and he was on his way. The store owner, Ryan Hassett, says this was a first for the establishment.

Though it is not illegal to be naked in public in Bennington, Hassett hoped this would not be the start of a trend.

"I have no problem with somebody acting natural and stuff," he said. "I'm not encouraging people to come into our establishment au naturale."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynaked man
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues
10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
Show More
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd chants of 'Send her back!'
Artists withdraw from show at Whitney Museum over tear gas link
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Public hearing set to discuss possible Port Authority toll hikes
More TOP STORIES News