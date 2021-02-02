Community comes together to help officer, father of 6 after stroke

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10234173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows first responders rescue two people from a vehicle submerged into Long Island Sound during the nor'easter on Monday afternoon.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A community in Connecticut is coming together to help a police officer who recently suffered a stroke.Lt. Praveen John, 51, is a 30-year veteran of the Norwalk Police Department.He was off-duty on Jan. 12 when he had a stroke and went into the hospital.John has a wife and six children and is unable to work. So his friend and co-worker, Officer Lee Young, started ato help John and his family."He made a lot of connections with the residents of our town and we have gotten such an outreach of support for him from everyone in the community and that is why they decided to start the GoFundMe," a department spokesman said.So far, the campaign has raised more than $32,000.----------