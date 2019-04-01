Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5229057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police and good Samaritans leapt into action to stop a man from jumping of the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York state trooper and a passerby leaped into action to save an elderly man trying to jump off the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge over the weekend, and the dramatic moments were caught on camera.It was a hair-raising few minutes when a matter of seconds changed lives Sunday afternoon.Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. that a man was going over the railing on the Brooklyn-bound lower level, and the video shows a group of men holding the 79-year-old man who was dangling off the side of the bridge.Tuli Abraham and his wife were driving over the bridge towards Brooklyn. They said they usually take the upper level, but an accident force them to alter their normal route -- a move that helped save the unidentified suicidal man.Abraham was in the far right lane, mid span, when the car in front of him suddenly stopped.The driver got out, and when Abraham asked what he was doing, the man said he was going to jump.Abraham quickly got out and rushed towards the man. By then, the man was over the railing with his hands raised in the air, seemingly ready to jump.But in that instant, in the blink of an eye, Abraham was able to grab his belt.The man fought back for about 30 seconds, but Abraham held on as his wife called 911. She then began recording the incident.The state trooper happened to driving by and spotted Abraham holding the man. He stopped, grabbing the man as a team of nypd officers also rushed to the scene.Together, they all managed to pull the man back over the railing.