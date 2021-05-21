Society

'Everyone is Awesome' LEGO set celebrates diversity

The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag in honor of Pride Month.
LEGO has announced a special collection to commemorate Pride Month: Everyone is Awesome.

The set is designed to celebrate the diversity of LEGO fans and the world around us.

The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQ+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.

EMBED More News Videos

Lego has unveiled a new project to help kids with visual impairment learn Braille in a fun way.



Designer Matthew Ashton, LEGO's Vice President of Design, says he wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

"Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe 'Everyone is awesome'!"

The 346-piece model stands 4-inches tall and has a depth of 5 inches. It goes on sale on June 1, to mark the start of Pride Month, and will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores, with a recommended retail price of $34.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelegotoys
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Police sergeant stabbed in head in random attack discharged from hospital
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
Smoke shop owner found murdered inside store
The Countdown: Middle East cease-fire, Cuomo book response, NYC mayoral race
William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Show More
NYC airport unveils new skybridge as part of redevelopment project
Stringer, Adams & Yang hit campaign trail ahead of election day
Tips for self care this Mental Health Awareness Month
FDNY fights all-hands fire at NYC commercial building
Humongous container ship arrives in New York Harbor
More TOP STORIES News