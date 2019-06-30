Society

World Pride NYC: Favorite moments from the NYC Pride March

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of people dressed in rainbow-colored clothing waved flags and signs, packing Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for the 2019 Pride March.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa Christianson, who lives in New York, says she's been to the Pride parade before, but this is the first year she dressed up. She turned a Pride flag into a cape.

Christianson loves coming to the parade because she says "everybody's happy and everybody's excited."

The Pride March was broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Videos below and in the player above captured some of our favorite moments.

EMBED More News Videos

An amazing display of color kicked off the Pride March in NYC



EMBED More News Videos

Marchers from the TV show "Pose" on stilts in the NYC Pride March.



EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at performer Billy Porter's extravagant attire at the NYC Pride March.



EMBED More News Videos

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shows us his unique move for the Pride March



More Pride Coverage: abc7ny.com/pride

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest sidenew york citymanhattanpridenyc pride march
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2019 NYC Pride March | WATCH LIVE
LIVE: NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
Search for missing NJ couple in Barbados to be called off
Family paddles out onto ocean for Beth Chapman memorial service
6 people shot during party at home on Long Island
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunshine, but not as hot today
Gov. Murphy set to take action on New Jersey budget
Search for suspects wearing FedEx uniforms in attempted robbery
Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to step into North Korea
Yankees give Harry, Meghan tiny jersey for baby Archie
More TOP STORIES News