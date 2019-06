World Pride NYC: Favorite moments from the NYC Pride March

EMBED >More News Videos An amazing display of color kicked off the Pride March in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of people dressed in rainbow-colored clothing waved flags and signs, packing Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for the 2019 Pride March.Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa Christianson, who lives in New York, says she's been to the Pride parade before, but this is the first year she dressed up. She turned a Pride flag into a cape.Christianson loves coming to the parade because she says "everybody's happy and everybody's excited."The Pride March was broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday afternoon.