World Pride NYC: Favorite moments from the NYC Pride March

Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa Christianson, who lives in New York, says she's been to the Pride parade before, but this is the first year she dressed up. She turned a Pride flag into a cape.
Christianson loves coming to the parade because she says "everybody's happy and everybody's excited."
The Pride March was broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Videos below and in the player above captured some of our favorite moments.
More Pride Coverage: abc7ny.com/pride
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube