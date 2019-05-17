Society

Feed Our Kids: You can start a food drive and make a difference!

NEW YORK -- City Harvest's annual Feed Our Kids food drive is on! It runs through June 19th, bringing much-needed food for New York City's children throughout the summer school year break, when access to food becomes more limited.

Whether it's your school, company, or even yourself- you can make a huge difference in childrens' lives by helping to collect non-perishable food donations for City Harvest to pick-up and distribute to hundreds of soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs in the five boroughs.

To get started, all you need is a sturdy box and a place to set it up.

Start a Food Drive Today!

All over the city, New Yorkers help feed their neighbors by organizing food drives in their schools, apartment buildings, businesses, and places of worship. Help City Harvest feed New York City's men, women and children by keeping food pantries and soup kitchens stocked year-round!

VISIT CITY HARVEST FOR TIPS AND TOOLS TO MAKE YOUR DRIVE A SUCCESS: From a Feed Our Kids poster, to tool kits for businesses and students and a list of ways to jump start your drive- just visit City Harvest to get started!

quick links:
Food Drive Tips
Most Helpful Items
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycity harvest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, child hurt in horrific NJ crash involving tractor-trailer
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
NJ principal accused in luring, attempted sex assault of teen
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Man who killed wife in '80s freed from prison, family outraged
Arlington, Mass. bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized
Show More
Trump in NYC following fundraiser on the Upper East Side
4 injured, including young child, in Bronx apartment fire
Man, woman wanted in robbery of elderly man in elevator
AccuWeather: Warmer with a chance of showers
NJ woman accused of sending racist messages on Facebook
More TOP STORIES News