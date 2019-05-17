Feed Our Kids: You can start a food drive and make a difference!

NEW YORK -- City Harvest's annual Feed Our Kids food drive is on! It runs through June 19th, bringing much-needed food for New York City's children throughout the summer school year break, when access to food becomes more limited.
Whether it's your school, company, or even yourself- you can make a huge difference in childrens' lives by helping to collect non-perishable food donations for City Harvest to pick-up and distribute to hundreds of soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs in the five boroughs.
To get started, all you need is a sturdy box and a place to set it up.
Start a Food Drive Today!
All over the city, New Yorkers help feed their neighbors by organizing food drives in their schools, apartment buildings, businesses, and places of worship. Help City Harvest feed New York City's men, women and children by keeping food pantries and soup kitchens stocked year-round!
VISIT CITY HARVEST FOR TIPS AND TOOLS TO MAKE YOUR DRIVE A SUCCESS: From a Feed Our Kids poster, to tool kits for businesses and students and a list of ways to jump start your drive- just visit City Harvest to get started!
