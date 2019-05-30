Fight Back Against Fraud!

With increasing frequency, con artists are devising new and devious ways to steal your hard-earned money, including tax scams, tech-support scams, social media scams, sweepstakes and lottery scams, grandparent scams and many more. Your best weapon against fraud is vigilance.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network puts proven tools and resources right at your fingertips - from news articles, to fraud literacy quizzes, to a scam-tracking map that tells you about fraud in your community.
Start with these five simple tips to fight back:
- Shred your sensitive documents for free. Find a free AARP shredding event near you.
- Protect yourself from robocalls and other phone scams.
- Look up and report scams in your area with AARP's interactive fraud map.
- Check your credit report annually with all here credit reporting companies.
- Sign up for free "watchdog alerts" from the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you spot scams.
To get more information or report a suspected scam, visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call 877-908-3360.