Fight Back Against Fraud!

NEW YORK -- Every two seconds, someone's identity is stolen. But AARP New York and ABC7NY are here to help New Yorkers fight back against fraud.

With increasing frequency, con artists are devising new and devious ways to steal your hard-earned money, including tax scams, tech-support scams, social media scams, sweepstakes and lottery scams, grandparent scams and many more. Your best weapon against fraud is vigilance.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network puts proven tools and resources right at your fingertips - from news articles, to fraud literacy quizzes, to a scam-tracking map that tells you about fraud in your community.
Start with these five simple tips to fight back:


To get more information or report a suspected scam, visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call 877-908-3360.

