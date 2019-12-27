Society

Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Workers will put the finishing touches on the New Year's Eve Ball with the installation of 192 new Waterford crystals.

This year's design celebrates the "Gift of Goodwill."

The new design utilizes three pineapple cuts signifying the traditional image of hospitality and goodwill.

It will sit atop the roof of One Times Square, and measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

The Ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size, and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.

For more information visit www.timessquarenyc.org.

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Ryan Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squaremanhattannew york citynew year's evetimes squareryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old boy hit by car in Brooklyn, driver arrested
Mother walking with child beaten in 5th anti-Semitic attack
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Cuomo proposes new plan for high speed rail in NY
Show More
12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Central Asia
Police officers rush into burning house to save 82-year-old man
4 flu deaths reported in CT, flu cases on the rise in NY
Why one NY barber is cutting hair in the back of a truck
NYPD locates juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
More TOP STORIES News