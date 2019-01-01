SOCIETY

First baby of year in NYC hospital system born in Harlem

EMBED </>More Videos

New York City's first baby of the year was born at a hospital in Harlem.

Eyeiwtness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The first baby of 2019 in the New York City hospital system was born early Tuesday at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

A baby girl, Génesis Elisa Noriega, was born to Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega, of Harlem.

The child, weighing in at 7 pounds 8 ounces, arrived at 12:56 a.m.

Genesis is the couple's third child.

In Nassau County, a baby boy was born at 12:00:07 - seven seconds after midnight -- at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The Orthodox Jewish family has not yet named the newborn, so they are calling him "007."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabynew year's dayHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
Year in review: Top stories of 2018 on abc7NY
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect Jan. 1
More Society
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect Jan. 1
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Revelers bid wet goodbye to 2018 in Times Square
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 will be windy, mild
5 firefighters hurt while battling house fire in New Jersey
Show More
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
62-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village shooting
Police: Woman fatally struck by unlicensed driver in Queens
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter killed in LI fire
More News