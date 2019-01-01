First baby of year in NYC hospital system born in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --The first baby of 2019 in the New York City hospital system was born early Tuesday at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.
A baby girl, Génesis Elisa Noriega, was born to Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega, of Harlem.
The child, weighing in at 7 pounds 8 ounces, arrived at 12:56 a.m.
Genesis is the couple's third child.
In Nassau County, a baby boy was born at 12:00:07 - seven seconds after midnight -- at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
The Orthodox Jewish family has not yet named the newborn, so they are calling him "007."
