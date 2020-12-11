STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- December 18, 2020, will be the 8th annual toy drive led by Highway Patrol District 5.
Eyewitness News is sharing this picture from last year's collection.
Detective Tommy Cerbone in Staten Island leads the event this year with 38 years of service as a first responder.
Santa rides along with the NYPD and DCPI, along with Seton Foundation for Learning to deliver the toys next Friday.
Thank you for making the holiday fun continue, even in the pandemic!
We appreciate your service all year round.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: NYPD Detective Tommy Cerbone
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More