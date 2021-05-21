Society

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Captain Jamiel Altaheri

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor NYPD Captain Jamiel Altaheri.

Captain Altaheri was just named the new commanding officer at the 115th Precinct.

He is the first Yemeni-American to hold the position.

He will be serving the northern portion of Queens including Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona.

Captain Altaheri is also a member of the First Fraternal Organization representing officers of Mideast and Turkish descent.

We thank him and his family for his service to Queens and New York City.



