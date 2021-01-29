First Responder Friday: Pabey sisters, NYPD detectives

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Voices for Seniors" is a Facebook page developed at the start of the COVID pandemic.
It talks about the situation for seniors in nursing homes during the pandemic.
Haydee Pabey and Aida Pabey are both detectives in the NYPD.
They lost their mother to COVID-19.
They have been active in "Voices for Seniors."
They are getting a shout out for their service in the NYPD and we hope they get the answers they so desperately want.
