A New York City park ranger from New Jersey who was furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown has claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot.Judith Smith had purchased the winning Pick-6 ticket for the December 17 drawing just days before the shutdown closed the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island.The Bayonne resident and her two children put the ticket in a safe place while seeking legal and financial advice before claiming the jackpot.The winning ticket was sold at Eddy's Wine and Liquors on Avenue C in Bayonne. The business received a $10,000 bonus.The $29.5 million jackpot is the largest Pick-6 jackpot in New Jersey since May 2004.The government shutdown ended last month.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------