BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --A New York City park ranger from New Jersey who was furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown has claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot.
Judith Smith had purchased the winning Pick-6 ticket for the December 17 drawing just days before the shutdown closed the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island.
The Bayonne resident and her two children put the ticket in a safe place while seeking legal and financial advice before claiming the jackpot.
The winning ticket was sold at Eddy's Wine and Liquors on Avenue C in Bayonne. The business received a $10,000 bonus.
The $29.5 million jackpot is the largest Pick-6 jackpot in New Jersey since May 2004.
The government shutdown ended last month.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
