ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prominent voices in the Black Lives Matter movement were in New Jersey on Saturday for the painting of a new mural.
The brother of George Floyd and Eric Garner's mother attended a ceremony in Elizabeth.
A local artist led the effort to paint a Black Lives Matter Mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard across from City Hall.
Terence Floyd says the outpouring of support has been of great comfort to their family.
"It's given us strength and it's given us hope and change, seeing everybody showering us with love and their condolences and their prayers," Floyd said.
The event drew demonstrators, asking if black lives matter, then defund the police.
George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for Black Lives Matter mural painting in NJ
