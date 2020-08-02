Society

George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for Black Lives Matter mural painting in NJ

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prominent voices in the Black Lives Matter movement were in New Jersey on Saturday for the painting of a new mural.

The brother of George Floyd and Eric Garner's mother attended a ceremony in Elizabeth.

A local artist led the effort to paint a Black Lives Matter Mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard across from City Hall.

RELATED: New Jersey artist spreads positive messages through his art

Terence Floyd says the outpouring of support has been of great comfort to their family.

"It's given us strength and it's given us hope and change, seeing everybody showering us with love and their condolences and their prayers," Floyd said.

The event drew demonstrators, asking if black lives matter, then defund the police.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelizabethunionblack lives mattergeorge floyderic garner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boats collide off Long Island leaving 1 dead, multiple injured, sources say
NYC did not have their school plan on time, Cuomo says
Isaias could soak us with 2-4 inches of rain
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
Woman assaulted in dispute over face mask speaks out from hospital bed
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
COVID Updates: 5 months since 1st NY case, therapy may prevent virus
Show More
Another shark sighting halts swimming at Long Island beaches
VIDEO: Robber cuts open Brooklyn church collection box
Gunmen remain at large after 2 fatal shootings in Bronx
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
New Nike 'You Can't Stop Us' ad goes viral
More TOP STORIES News