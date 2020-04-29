good morning america

'Good Morning America' reporter Will Reeve shares advice after appearing pantsless on TV

NEW YORK -- It finally happened, America: An employee working from home was caught going pantsless during a video call.

Yet, this unfortunate employee was ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, and his blunder was seen by millions of Americans watching on "Good Morning America" Tuesday.



Although Reeve wore a dress shirt and blazer for his segment on drones delivering prescriptions, the "GMA" TV audience noticed his bare legs peeking out at the bottom of their TV screens.

Because he doesn't have his own cameraperson, Reeve said he had to set up the shot himself.

"A headline reminder: For anyone who's using Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, anything with a camera, make sure you frame your shot," Reeve said the next day on "GMA."

Reeve said he was not completely pantsless on live TV; he was wearing gym shorts in preparation for his post-work workout. "GMA" Anchor George Stephanopoulos also admitted that he's worn shorts on live TV too.

"My camera was just a little bit higher," Stephanopoulos joked.

Reeve said he tries to take life seriously, but not himself, so he was able to have a good laugh at this situation.

"I don't want anyone to think that I don't respect and love my job, but I've had a lot of fun ... and I'm a lousy camera operator," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygmacoronavirusu.s. & worldgood morning america
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, FedEx, Target plan walkout
Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public
Anderson Cooper welcomes baby boy!
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
Show More
Warm weather presents challenges as NJ parks, golf courses reopen
MTA bus service will be free during subway cleaning shutdown
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Trees, power lines down as storms move through NJ
Javits Center hospital closing; treated 1,000+ amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News