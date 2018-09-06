SOCIETY

Hangry, zoodle among 840 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

"Hangry," "guac" and "zoodle" are among 840 news words just added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Merriam-Webster has added more than 840 new words to the dictionary.

According to their website, new words are added only when they have already been used by many people - often initially by specialists or subcultures.

Some new words already seem familiar. Others, not so much.

Many new words come from the ever-evolving digital technology. Others are just abbreviated forms of words we use in casual speech and writing. The largest group of new words come from the food we eat.

Here is just a sampling:

airplane mode: an operating mode for an electronic device in which the device does not connect to wireless networks and cannot send or receive communications or access the Internet but remains usable for other functions

bougie: marked by a concern for wealth, possessions, and respectability

guac: short for guacamole

hangry: irritable or angry because of hunger

haptics: the use of electronically or mechanically generated movement that a user experiences through the sense of touch as part of an interface (such as on a gaming console or smartphone)

marg: short for margarita plural margs

rando: a random person : a person who is not known or recognizable or whose appearance (as in a conversation or narrative) seems unprompted or unwelcome

RBI: a run in baseball that is driven in by a batter; also : official credit to a batter for driving in a run

TL;DR: too long; didn't read -used to say that something would require too much time to read

zoodle: a long, thin strip of zucchini that resembles a string or narrow ribbon of pasta

(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
