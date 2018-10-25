HIDDEN HEROES

Hidden Heroes: NYC twins ready to change the world

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the 16-year-old twins' big goals to change the world.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sixteen-year-olds Stephane and Isolde Hatgis-Kessell are twins, and they couldn't be more different. They do, however, have one thing in common: Their dream to change the world.

The teenage twins are only sophomores at Dwight School on Manhattan's Upper West Side, yet they hold themselves to pretty high standards.

While Stephane is more interested in the sciences, Isolde focuses her talents on the humanities.

After spending summers in her mother's native Greece, Isolde began volunteering with the Middle Eastern refugees.

"The first time I went in there, I realized these were just people who'd been struck by terrible tragedy, and that kind of was eye-opening to me," she said.

She produced a video that's garnered hundreds of views and hopes it will help break down stereotypes.

"Once you get rid of the fear and the differences, you see it becomes a lot easier to help and let them assimilate into the new countries they are forced to live in," Isolde said.

Her brother, meanwhile, is using his love for robotics to lend a hand -- quite literally. Stephane creates prosthetics that only cost $150, and they can do so much.

"It's capable of carrying out the basic functionalities of a real human hand," he said. "It's capable of opening and closing open a door, holding a glass of water. You can drive with it."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhidden heroesUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIDDEN HEROES
Hidden Heroes: Custodian gets kidney from new co-worker
Watch Hidden Heroes here on abc7NY.com
Hidden Heroes: Nominate Someone Now!
Woman helps Bronx residents attain healthy lifestyle
More hidden heroes
SOCIETY
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Society
Top Stories
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices located
More breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Justice for Junior: Victim's parents face suspects in court
Sketches show women whose duct taped bodies washed up
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants hit as weekend nor'easter
Gillibrand, Farley face off in NY Senate debate
Massive fire tears through vacant motel on Long Island
Brooklyn father convicted for beating toddler to death
Show More
Child dies from flu in NYC, health department urges vaccine
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments
Police officer, Good Samaritans save 2 women from burning car
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at GWB
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
More News