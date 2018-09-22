Historic settlement house in Hell's Kitchen being saved

One of New York City's most historic settlement houses, which was in danger of closing, is getting injected with new life.Hartley House served New Yorkers with everything from after-school programs to immigration services since 1897.Recently, it listed its campus in Hell's Kitchen for sale. On Saturday, it announced a new partnership that will save its historic buildings.A $222 thousand allocation by the city council will help Hartley House continue with new programming.----------