Historic settlement house in Hell's Kitchen being saved

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One of New York City's most historic settlement houses, which was in danger of closing, is getting injected with new life.

Hartley House served New Yorkers with everything from after-school programs to immigration services since 1897.

Recently, it listed its campus in Hell's Kitchen for sale. On Saturday, it announced a new partnership that will save its historic buildings.

A $222 thousand allocation by the city council will help Hartley House continue with new programming.

