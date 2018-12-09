SOCIETY

How to put a modern spin on your typical holiday decor

EMBED </>More Videos

Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto joined us with some festive modern holiday ideas.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
'Tis the season to deck the halls, but there are ways to take it up a notch with a merry and modern spin on your typical holiday decor.

Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto joined us with some festive modern holiday ideas.
"Oh Christmas tree"
Modern alternative take on a Christmas tree-
No fuss no mess, modern and marvelous, perfect for small spaces and you can leave it up all year long.
This is a game changer on how we decorate!
Three rings of ornaments and crystals suspended by a stand and had an uplight with remote.

"Deck the Walls"

Take a photo of your "keepsake ornaments" and arrange them in a wreath or tree formation on a table, then have it printed on canvas and hang on the wall
Looks very cool and it's space saving, and can be used year after year.

"Tis the season... to set tables"
A FRESH take on festive and fast centerpiece ideas -
Think beyond the potted holiday plants this season and go for a twist on succulents with a tree shaped succulent garden, for a punch of red go wild with fresh red flowers arranged loosely.
Perfect for dining tables, entry way or your holiday parties.

"The stockings were hung on the... TV stand with care"
No mantle no problem-
Place a stocking holder box (3 hooks per) to hang your stocking sets. Fill the box with metallic battery opp candles and colorful ornament balls.
Perfect for your foyer table, tv stand or any window ledge in your home.
bonus tip-- no need for nails in the walls and doors, good for apt dwellers.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
MTA's biggest fan treated to special tour with top boss
89-year-old NYPD employee retires after 30 years on job
More Society
Top Stories
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
Police: FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder
Wake for student killed in crash while acting as designated driver
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
Show More
Man fatally struck by car while crossing street on Long Island
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
22-year-old software engineer found dead in Google's NY office
School assignment on Parkland shooter sparks major controversy
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
More News