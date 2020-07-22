Jersey Shore borough passes new rules to help curb bad beach behavior

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A borough on the Jersey Shore passed sweeping new beach and boardwalk rules Tuesday in response to what the boro's mayor called a "tide of disrespect."Mayor Paul Kanitra pinned the changes on people who live elsewhere but go to Point Pleasant Beach and cause problems."Those who come here to disrespect our town, our residents and our natural resources should take this as a clear message that we have the resolve to do whatever is necessary to stop you from your heinous behavior," Kanitra said.The borough is home to the popular Jenkinson's Boardwalk.Kanitra said groups of young people set up impromptu beach parties during which they drink, smoke and play loud music and then leave the beach trashed.Residents say the problem is widespread."I see the problems everywhere, not just our beach, other beaches. I do visit other beaches and it's just a different clientele, it's a different feel," Point Pleasant Beach resident Susan Brunetti said.The new ordinance prevents people from bringing large coolers on the beach where they hide drugs and alcohol."We've seen a huge influx of public drinking, public drug use, of littering and we need to do something about it because it's scaring away all of the families that know and love the Jersey Shore," Kanitra said.Also, as part of the new rules, the beach is now closed after 7 p.m. and is only open for walking on the shore, fishing, surfing, or diving."This ordinancethat we passed is for both private and public beaches as well because we've seen crowds coming all the way down here. We've even had to buy a new beach buggy for Point Pleasant Beach to patrol the entire shoreline," Kanitra said.----------