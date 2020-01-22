Society

Join in the Magic of Storytelling to benefit First Book

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Walt Disney Company's Magic of Storytelling campaign came to life on Manhattan's Upper East Side this morning as our Shirleen Allicot shared her love of reading young kids.

The children's faces lit up as Shirleen read from a Dr. Seuss classic at PS 171 Patrick Henry on East 103rd Street.

You can join forces with ABC7NY and Disney by posting a photo of yourself while you read from your favorite childhood book.

Place it on Twitter on Instagram with #MagicofStorytelling between now and March 31st to help bring the knowledge of books to kids.

You can also buy books on shopdisney.com. Disney will donate a new book to First Book for every purchase.

