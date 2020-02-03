BREAKING NEWS
Watch Eyewitness News Streamed Live
Watch Now
Watch Eyewitness News Streamed Live
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Journalist recalls interviewing Roy Bryant, a man who publicly admitted to murdering Emmett Till
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
By
Sandra Bookman
Related topics:
society
here and now
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
Funeral held for dad killed in double fatal I-287 crash
Worker rescued after falling in hole at LI construction site
NYC teen shot by 2 men who knocked on, kicked his door at 5 a.m.
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during NJ home invasion
PSEG Long Island warns customers of uptick in phone scams
Trump congratulates Kansas for Chiefs Super Bowl victory
Show More
Assault allegations against mascot Gritty unfounded, police say
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
NY lawmakers support bill banning sale of puppy mill dogs
Man wanted for stealing boy's cellphone, demanding PIN
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
More TOP STORIES News