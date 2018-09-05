PHILADELPHIA --A judge has ordered the New Jersey couple who started a GoFundMe account to help a homeless Philadelphia man to appear in court and answer questions as to what happened to $400,000 in donations.
Judge Paula Dow told the lawyer for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico on Wednesday that she had a number of questions about the case and wanted to see the defendants herself. The couple also must give depositions.
Attorney Ernest Badway tried to assert his clients' fifth amendment right against self-incrimination, prompting the judge's response. Dow set hearing for next week to handle several other matters and then told Badway why she needed to see his clients.
"You should advise your clients that they are directed by the court to appear, and they can assert their privileges at that time," she said. "I am no longer comfortable with counsel representing what their clients purport to say when I have no certifications from the clients, no appearances by the clients, and a record that before me lacks clarity at times as to what happened with the funds."
McClure and D'Amico started the GoFundMe account to help John Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 last year. Despite an order for the couple to turn over all the money by last Friday and provide a full accounting of the money within 10 days, Bobbitt's lawyer announced Tuesday that he had learned all the money was gone.
McClure shielded her face as she drove away from her Florence Township home on Tuesday and did not respond to questions about the money. Badway also had no comment.
Bobbitt, a Marine veteran, claims he only received $75,000 in cash, goods and services, while the defense contended Bobbitt actually received $200,000 from the money donated.
In an exclusive interview with sister station WPVI in Philadelphia last week, Bobbitt said McClure and D'Amico had complete control over his money and used thousands of it to go on lavish trips, shopping sprees and gambling.
WPVI began following McClure and D'Amico's spending habits online beginning late last year after receiving an anonymous tip they were allegedly spending the GoFundMe money, and in just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Las Vegas, helicopter rides, trips to New York with front row tickets to a Broadway show, and shopping excursions.
McClure and D'Amico have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or misusing any of the money. D'Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks in December on drugs, in addition to paying overdue legal bills and sending money to his family.
The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the funds and parked it on land McClure's family owns in Florence. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D'Amico told him in June that he had to leave the property.
How they paid for the items and trips remains unclear. McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey who makes $43,000 per year. D'Amico is a carpenter. The couple has previously denied spending any of the GoFundMe money on themselves.
GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said the company is working with law enforcement to ensure that Bobbitt gets all the money raised for him. He also said the company gave $20,000 to an account set up by Bobbitt's attorney to provide assistance to him during the investigation.
