Society

Lack of heat at NYCHA senior housing complex in the Bronx triggers outrage

By Eyewitness News
CROTONA, the Bronx (WABC) -- Officials expressed outrage Friday over a senior housing complex in the Bronx where residents say the heat is almost never on.

Residents of New York City Housing Authority's Twin Parks East complex in Crotona say their radiators have been cold this entire winter.

Even worse, they say when repair crews come, they're unable to fix the equipment because the boiler room is locked.

City councilman Fernando Cabrera is demanding immediate action.

"It baffles me that NYCHA still has not gotten to the root of the problem in this building. Turn the heat on," Cabrera said.

Cabrera said he suspects the heat actually works, but it's being kept off to save money.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybronxnew york citycoldnychaelderlyheatwinterhousingseniorssenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Suspect steals vehicle from parking garage, gets in multi-car crash
Appointments open for 2 new mass vaccination sites in NYC
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
21 residents evacuated following gas leak in NYC
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
Show More
Osaka claims 4th Slam trophy by beating Brady in Australia
Rally to be held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
Task force provides answers on violent attacks against Asians
Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
More TOP STORIES News