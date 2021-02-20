Lack of heat at NYCHA senior housing complex in the Bronx triggers outrage

Residents of New York City Housing Authority's Twin Parks East complex in Crotona say their radiators have been cold this entire winter.
Even worse, they say when repair crews come, they're unable to fix the equipment because the boiler room is locked.
City councilman Fernando Cabrera is demanding immediate action.
"It baffles me that NYCHA still has not gotten to the root of the problem in this building. Turn the heat on," Cabrera said.
Cabrera said he suspects the heat actually works, but it's being kept off to save money.
