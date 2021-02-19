Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.

Video shows one of the suspects holding a gun inside the BP station on Webster Avenue Monday morning.

Police say they stole a chain and bracelet from a customer before one of the suspects opened fire, hitting a 48-year-old security guard in the foot.

The suspects drove off in a red Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

