Lawyer strikes gold after discovering attic full of priceless photos

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A lawyer was in for a surprise when he learned a building, he bought for his offices, had an attic full of priceless photos.David Whitcomb says he didn't even know the building had an attic.But that's exactly where he discovered a treasure trove of framed pictures and photography equipment.One photo was a portrait of Susan B. Anthony taken in 1905.Whitcomb says he is getting some more negatives developed to see what other history he might uncover.----------