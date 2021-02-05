Society

Lawyer strikes gold after discovering attic full of priceless photos

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A lawyer was in for a surprise when he learned a building, he bought for his offices, had an attic full of priceless photos.

David Whitcomb says he didn't even know the building had an attic.

But that's exactly where he discovered a treasure trove of framed pictures and photography equipment.

MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.



One photo was a portrait of Susan B. Anthony taken in 1905.

Whitcomb says he is getting some more negatives developed to see what other history he might uncover.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkmoneyphotosphoto
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Chinatown businesses are fighting to survive the pandemic
Firefighters rescue 77-year-old woman stuck inside van for days
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Shelter dog returns favor and gives owner 2nd chance at life
Mother, 2-year-old daughter rescued after falling through ice
The Countdown: Marjorie Taylor Green ousted from committees
Show More
Wayward pelican stranded in Connecticut gets lift down south
Disparities still exist over who gets COVID vaccine in NYC, data shows
PD: Man impersonated officer, kidnapped and touched teen
AccuWeather: Light rain mix
Biden officials considering action on student loan relief
More TOP STORIES News