Lawyer strikes gold after discovering attic full of priceless photos

David Whitcomb says he didn't even know the building had an attic.
But that's exactly where he discovered a treasure trove of framed pictures and photography equipment.
One photo was a portrait of Susan B. Anthony taken in 1905.
Whitcomb says he is getting some more negatives developed to see what other history he might uncover.
