Legendary NYC journalist Pete Hamill dies

FILE - Author Pete Hamill during an interview at the Skylight Diner in New York, Wednesday June 5 , 2007. (Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Legendary New York City journalist Pete Hamill has died after emergency surgery for a fractured hip.

Hamill, 85, was remembered as a "newspaperman, novelist, mentor to so many, citizen of the world," following word of his death.

He worked for 3 New York City tabloids over 40 years, including as editor for the Daily news and the New York Post.

Hamill fell on Saturday, fracturing his right hip. He had emergency surgery at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but died Wednesday morning.

He was recently featured in an HBO documentary alongside Jimmy Breslin, who were profiled as "two of the most celebrated newspapermen of the 20th century."







