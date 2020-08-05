Legendary NYC journalist Pete Hamill dies

So saddened to hear that Pete Hamill passed away. Pete was not just an unsurpassed journalist, editor and writer — he was the voice of New York.



We say goodbye today to an irreplaceable New Yorker.​ I know that his legacy and work will live on. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 5, 2020

The truly great Pete Hamill died this morning. Newspaperman, novelist, mentor to so many, citizen of the world. I once wrote that if the pavement of New York City could talk, it would sound like Pete Hamill. Now that city weeps. — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) August 5, 2020

At 75, Pete Hamill got his diploma from Regis HS in NYC; he’d dropped out at 16.

“Even now, as old as I am, I have this secret Jesuit over my shoulder,” he told me. “I think I’ve written a pretty good paragraph and he’s shaking his head: ‘C’mon, pal. Better try that again.’ “ — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) August 5, 2020

Pete Hamill told New York's story for 60 years. His voice rang loudest & truest when the city was in trouble in the 1970s, like the patriots in Casablanca drowning out the Nazis with La Marseillaise. The goodness of his generous heart never ran low. Thanks for all of it. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fZZ9JYmShj — Jim Dwyer (@jimdwyernyt) August 5, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Legendary New York City journalist Pete Hamill has died after emergency surgery for a fractured hip.Hamill, 85, was remembered as a "newspaperman, novelist, mentor to so many, citizen of the world," following word of his death.He worked for 3 New York City tabloids over 40 years, including as editor for the Daily news and the New York Post.Hamill fell on Saturday, fracturing his right hip. He had emergency surgery at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but died Wednesday morning.He was recently featured in an HBO documentary alongside Jimmy Breslin, who were profiled as "two of the most celebrated newspapermen of the 20th century."