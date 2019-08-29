Park on Long Island to be named after Luis Alvarez, NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- A park on Long Island will be named after a retired NYPD detective who died of cancer related to his work at ground zero and fought in Washington for continued benefits for other 9/11 responders.
A resolution was filed to officially change the name of Terrell Avenue Park in Oceanside to Detective Luis G. Alvarez Memorial Park.
Alvarez, an Oceanside resident, testified before Congress about the need for a permanent Victim Compensation Fund in the weeks before he died.
"This park will serve as a symbol and reminder of his sacrifice and unwavering fight for 9/11 first responders," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "We hope his family, friends and the community will enjoy this tranquil neighborhood space dedicated in his honor."
Alvarez's family released the following statement:
"The outpouring of love and respect for Lou continues to be overwhelming to us all. Lou was a very strong man and protector of family, friends and strangers. However, equally as important was the time he had to himself to quietly think and reflect. To have this beautiful meditation and reflection park in his hometown of Oceanside for adults and children to enjoy, is truly an honor to the legacy of Luis Alvarez as well as the entire Alvarez Family. Thank you to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and the residents of Nassau County for this beautiful gesture."
Alvarez spent three months working in the rubble down at the World Trade Center site, and his colorectal cancer diagnosis 16 years later was linked to that work.
Alvarez is survived by his parents, wife, three sons and three siblings.
----------
