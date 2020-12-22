Light-up sculptures help to brighten spirits in Midtown this year

The creative lights are providing bright spots during what is anything but a traditional holiday season.
The 10 larger-than-life sculptures are front and center along Fifth Avenue, starting at 51st Street up to 59th Street.
Some of the Make It Bright displays featured include Delightful Delivery, Whirl of Whimsy, The Christmas Cab and Trove of Treasures.
"My favorite one is the classic taxi which has been this Instagramable phenomenon," said Angela Pennyfeather with the Fifth Avenue Association.
The Fifth Avenue Association worked with world-renowned lighting company Blachere Illumination to come up with a unique way to decorate the iconic area.
"In previous years we always decorated storefront windows, but we decided, let's step out of the box, let's do something with a little more holiday spirit for those who aren't feeling it this year," Pennyfeather said.
One of the installations features toy sculptures that measure between 5 and 8 feet.
"I think they're great, festive, fun I'm happy to see them," said New Yorker Tom Coumbe.
The display called Sealed with a Wish is a real mailbox and word has it that it is a direct line to the North Pole - so kids can bring their letters to Santa to drop off.
"We really wanted to focus on toys that connect with people of all ages and really makes you feel like a kid again," Pennyfeather said.
The lights are on display between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day until Jan. 8.
