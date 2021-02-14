Local comedian hands out $13,000 in tips to workers at UWS bar

Robyn Schall wanted to do something nice for hard-working New Yorkers struggling to get by in the pandemic.
Schall asked her many social media followers to donate money, and they came through with $13,000 She divvied up the funds and handed out big checks to some very stunned workers.
After all that, Schall still had $100 left, so she walked around the corner to a pizza place, and spread the love there as well.
