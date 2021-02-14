Society

Local comedian hands out $13,000 in tips to workers at UWS bar

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A local comedian handed out some huge tips on Thursday to workers at Lilly's Cocktail and Wine Bar on the Upper West Side.

Robyn Schall wanted to do something nice for hard-working New Yorkers struggling to get by in the pandemic.

Schall asked her many social media followers to donate money, and they came through with $13,000 She divvied up the funds and handed out big checks to some very stunned workers.

After all that, Schall still had $100 left, so she walked around the corner to a pizza place, and spread the love there as well.

ALSO READ | Long Island couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
EMBED More News Videos

Renewing their wedding vows was extra special for a couple from Nassau County who also battled and defeated the coronavirus.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidenew york citymanhattanmoneycomedian
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Person of interest taken into custody in series of violent subway attacks
Several Rutgers online student events targeted by racist zoom bombings
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow, wintry mix across the Tri-State
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Two pandemic heroes get married at Empire State Building
Show More
Gorilla Glue removed from woman's hair thanks to plastic surgeon
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet
NYPD officer accused of being Chinese spy makes bail
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
More TOP STORIES News