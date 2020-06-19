Mahopac High School mascot stirs up controversy

MAHOPAC, New York (WABC) -- It is an updated logo of an arrow through the letter M, but you don't have to look too hard to find imagery of Mahopac High School's mascot - The Indians."It's a harmful image that reduces a population to nothing - it's dehumanizing," said Daniel Ehrenpreis.Demands for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's killing have touched virtually every community, including Mahopac - the site of a rally over the weekend where current and former students spoke of experiencing racism in the district.There has been a renewed effort to change Mahopac's mascot, where until recently it was not uncommon to see students in Native American headdress carrying out a mock scalping.Several residents hoped to discuss the matter during Thursday's virtual Board of Education meeting - but despite submitting questions in advance, the topic was never brought up."It seems to me that a town should have transparency and encourage feedback from the community, the taxpayers that are paying for the school board," said Mahopac resident Jean Hopper.Superintendent Anthony DiCarlo has posted a letter stating,The district says it intends to keep the mascot, but a newly formed coalition vows to fight on, bringing the matter to local and state-elected officials, and if need be, file a lawsuit.