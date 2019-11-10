Man proposes during New Jersey competition to win $10,000 diamond

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An engaging competition took place Saturday - and it was all centered on a ring.Scott Maxwell proposed to his girlfriend, Agata Mirlczarek in order to win a $10,000 diamond. It was all part of a reality TV-style competition in Morristown.The couple from Westfield was the first to finish. In order to win, they had to commit.The contest was sponsored by Braunschweiger Jewelers.----------