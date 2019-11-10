MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An engaging competition took place Saturday - and it was all centered on a ring.
Scott Maxwell proposed to his girlfriend, Agata Mirlczarek in order to win a $10,000 diamond. It was all part of a reality TV-style competition in Morristown.
The couple from Westfield was the first to finish. In order to win, they had to commit.
The contest was sponsored by Braunschweiger Jewelers.
Man proposes during New Jersey competition to win $10,000 diamond
