Man who had massive heart attack on LIRR thanks all who helped him

By
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Bradley Wieboldt, of East Norwich, almost died 10 days ago after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a Long Island Rail Road train. But the father of two is alive thanks to several good Samaritans who were on the train, as well as first responders and doctors.

"I wouldn't be alive today if every single person did actually play their own part," Wieboldt said.

On March 18, Wieboldt, who's the marketing director for Fordham Law School, boarded the 7:47 a.m. train from Syosset to Penn Station. He said he felt completely fine and in good health. In fact, he had just lost a lot of weight and had successfully passed a stress test just months before.

About five minutes after boarding the train, Wieboldt began to have a heart attack.

The first to rush to his aid was LIRR rider Kelly O'Hara, of Oyster Bay Cove. She was sitting in the row in front of Wieboldt and heard him making strange snoring sounds.

"I heard a bang, and his head fell down the head rest," O'Hara said.

O'Hara and a co-worker ran through the train trying to find a medical professional. A nurse and a medical student got up from their seats and ran to help. The two, who have yet to be identified, began CPR.

The train stopped at the Westbury station, where Wieboldt was met by first responders. They had to use a defibrillator several times to get him stabilized.

Once at NYU Winthrop Hospital, Wieboldt was placed in a medically-induced coma. Doctors determined Wieboldt had a blocked blood vessel, which they fixed.

Wieboldt woke up on Saturday, March 23 -- his 51st birthday.
"Birthdays are always great, but now it's even more special," Wieboldt said.

Wieboldt's family said they can't thank everyone enough.

"People were there at the right time, the right moment and he's here today, so I'm very thankful," said Bob Wieboldt, Wieboldt's father, in tears.

Wieboldt's daughter, Kayleigh Wieboldt, said for her Girl Scout senior award project, she wants to work towards getting AEDs on all LIRR trains.

"I want to help the next person, even if I can't be there," she said.

Bradley Wieboldt would love to meet the other two good Samaritans from the train, so he can thank them in person.

