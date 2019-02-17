UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The Metropolitan Museum of Art will return a prized artifact to Egypt after learning it was stolen from the country in 2011.
The Met bought the Egyptian coffin from a Paris art dealer two years ago.
The museum's president says they didn't know the coffin was stolen when they bought it. He said the Met is cooperating with the District Attorney's investigation, and will return the artifact.
