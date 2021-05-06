Society

Mother reunites with 2 sons in Philly 3 years after being separated by ICE

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother reunites with 2 sons after being separated by ICE

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- It was an emotional day for a mother and her two sons, who reunited on Wednesday after being separated three years ago under the Trump administration's border policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

It's been exactly 1,322 days since the two teens last saw their mom.

On Wednesday night, the mother from Honduras reunited with her boys, now 17 and 19, in Philadelphia, where they've been staying since September of 2017.

That was the day ICE agents ripped their family apart.

ICE held the boys' mother in detention in El Paso for two years and then deported her to Honduras, where she'd originally fled from to escape violence.

RELATED | Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March
EMBED More News Videos

The president's approval lands at 72% for his handling of the COVID pandemic but 57% disapprove of his approach on immigration and handling of gun violence.


This is the second reunion to take place under the Biden administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, 3,000 miles away, another long overdue reunion took place between Sandra Ortiz and her son Bryan.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Ortiz saw her son, Bryan, for the first time in more than three years after the pair were forcibly separated under the Trump administration's policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration.



Under former President Trump, immigration officers forcibly separated families at the border, deporting parents in an attempt to convince would be migrants to think twice before coming to the U.S.

But the Biden administration says their predecessors had no plan for reunifying families. In fact, there are still more than 400 children in the U.S. whose parents have yet to be located.

This week ICE officials reunified just four families, but they say these tearful celebrations are the first of many.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymexicoreunionjoe bideniceborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire at LI waste facility impacts train service
Paterson Public Schools announce 1st dates in reopening plan
2nd 19-year-old arrested in stray bullet shooting death of mom of 2
Woman, 94, loses tax exemptions when she is assumed dead
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
NY Yankees, Mets to reopen stadiums with different capacity rules
Back on Broadway! Great White Way gets date to restart shows
Show More
How you can help India during its COVID-19 crisis
Day care worker accused of abusing 9-month-old girl
Family reunited for 1st time since start of pandemic on Cinco de Mayo
Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky to headline NY's Gov Ball festival
Fire truck of the future makes debut on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News