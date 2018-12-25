SOCIETY

National Action Network holds Christmas toy giveaway and lunch in Harlem

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
It was a Christmas meet-and-greet, a toy giveaway, and a warm meal with all the trimmings at the National Action Network in Harlem.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Reverend Al Sharpton served it up as usual with a little politics on the side.

"We are surrounded by some really, really challenging things in this country," said the mayor. "Something's upside down and backwards in Washington DC."

And at a time when New York's mayor is fighting some uphill battles of his own, Sharpton is proving his consistency as a friend.

"People talk about, there's no momentum for de Blasio. Yes there is," said Sharpton.

And there was plenty of love for New York in the room. The mayor called it a beacon of hope at a time when the nation needs it.

And speaking of hope this Christmas: "I am so grateful, not to be homeless no more," said Bronx resident Shoshanna Morgan. "This is my first year in my apartment in 17 years, running in and out of the street, getting in trouble. I am now a college student, I'm raising my children."

"Going through stroke and stuff like that, so treatment and stuff, I'm just happy to be here and share another year of life," said Harlem resident Evelyn Murrell.

The word has definitely gotten out about the event. Sharpton has been doing it for more than 20 years now. It drew a big crowd that was filled with all ages.

Shoghi is only 8 but he had big dreams. "The chances of coming here, getting this toy here are pretty rare. A PS4 Spiderman edition," he said. Asked if he thought it would happen, he said "I hope!".

The best gift was a sense of community at a time when some might have had nowhere else to find it.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasnational action networkal sharptonHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Christmas Eve surprise: Families learn layaways were paid
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
NYPD officers use CPR training to help save Brooklyn baby
More Society
Top Stories
88-year-old woman struck in face during NYC home invasion
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
New York, Los Angeles police trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
Show More
Police K-9 killed, suspect injured in Florida mall shooting
Christmas Eve fire forces 18 families out of their homes in NJ
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
Patients at NJ surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
More News