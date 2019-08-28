Neighbors raising stink over porta potty business causing a stench in Rockland County

WEST HAVERSTRAW, Rockland County (WABC) -- Residents in a Rockland County town are fed up after they say a porta potty business is breaking the rules and causing a stench to linger around their homes.Neighbors of John to Go claim the company is dumping human waste at their property, creating a terrible smell. But the owner says he is being targeted and has done nothing wrong.Neighbors in West Haverstraw say they can't open their windows to enjoy summertime fresh air because of the horrid smell of human waste.Helene Nemeth can't take the rotting smell from the porta potty company right in her backyard and said it gives her migraines."A horrible stench almost every single day, we wake up with it, you go to sleep with it," Nemeth said.She said the company removes the human waste at that location instead of sites where it's being rented.The company is now facing village violations including noise issues, improper storage and delivery as well as county health violations.The company's owner, Abe Breuer, is disputing the allegations saying his business model has never changed. The units are brought to the property after being emptied, but they are cleaned there."Prepping of the units and storage are permitted in the yard, I don't need the aggravation, the last thing I want is our neighbors to have the aggravation," Breuer said.The company is also dealing with an eviction notice. A trial is set for next month, but Breuer hopes to find a new location within 60 days.----------