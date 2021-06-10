Society

New initiative encourages kids to read, write in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new initiative is now underway to encourage reading and writing among kids in New York City.

New York Edge, which runs after-school and summer programs, kicked off the program with a Read-a-thon.

Authors and illustrators met virtually with students to talk about books on Thursday.



And this summer, students will be able to write and publish their own stories.

"We also want kids to love and have the joy of reading and meeting the people that write the books and illustrate so they can see themselves in the authors and illustrators," said Rachel Gazdick with New York Edge.

New York Edge also kicked off a fundraising campaign to help support their publishing program.

WABC-TV is a sponsor.

