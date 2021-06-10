New initiative encourages kids to read, write in NYC

New York Edge, which runs after-school and summer programs, kicked off the program with a Read-a-thon.
Authors and illustrators met virtually with students to talk about books on Thursday.
And this summer, students will be able to write and publish their own stories.
"We also want kids to love and have the joy of reading and meeting the people that write the books and illustrate so they can see themselves in the authors and illustrators," said Rachel Gazdick with New York Edge.
New York Edge also kicked off a fundraising campaign to help support their publishing program.
WABC-TV is a sponsor.
ALSO READ | Child Tax Credit: Up to $300 per child paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip