New Jersey is the most stressed-out state in the US, report finds

A report found New Jersey is the country's most stressed-out state. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Maybe it's the traffic, but whatever the reason, living in New Jersey seems to be putting people in a state of stress.

According to a recent report by the career web site Zippia, New Jersey is the most stressed out state in the country.

More stressed than even its neighbor New York, which rounds out the top five.

Coming in second was Georgia, followed by Florida and California.

To come up with the rankings, Zippia used commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density and home prices.

Rounding out the top ten list of stressed states was Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Mississippi.

