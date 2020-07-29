New public art exhibit gives fresh perspective on New York City's bridges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City-based artist Bascove has been fascinated by bridges for years. Now five iconic bridges she painted are on display in more than 1,700 kiosks throughout the City as part of the #ArtOnLink program."I just remember as a kid you just, when you go over the bridge, you're sort of like hovering over the water. It was like flying a little bit, it was always going from one world to another, but you were in this intermediate place," Bascove said.At a time when galleries and museums remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the images are a bright spot as we come out of some very dark days."The bridges remind me of what this city represents, which is innovation and optimism and just certain energy," Bascove said.Bascove says Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which spans New York Harbor from Brooklyn to Staten Island, is one of her favorites."If you go out at different times of day, the color is totally different because it reflects light. I love it. If you see it at sunset, it's pink. I just love that bridge," Bascove said.As Bascove found out while creating the pieces, New Yorkers are passionate about -- and protective of -- the bridges in their backyards."People contacted me and said 'this is the Queensboro Bridge. Don't tell me to call it a politician's name, always the Queensboro Bridge,'" Bascove said.There are more than 2,000 bridges in the five boroughs including 33 in Central Park alone."The shops would change, buildings change, but these bridges stay there. They persevere, become a symbol of a neighborhood," Bascove said.Bascove's work will be displayed on LinkNYC kiosks throughout the city for the next two weeks and again in the fall.----------