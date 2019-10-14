New technology improving surgery outcomes for breast cancer victims

New York, NY -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and according to the American Cancer Society, New York is one of the states with the highest breast cancer incidence rates. Every year 15 thousand New Yorkers are diagnosed with breast cancer. And nearly three-thousand die from the disease. Today we're taking a look at new, 3D technology that may lower the need for re-operations, reducing re-excision rates after a lumpectomy is performed.