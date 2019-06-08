New York Society for Ethical Culture honors champions for change

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sade Baderinwa emceed the New York Society for Ethical Culture awards ceremony on Friday.
The organization, which dates back more than a hundred years, honored two champions for change - New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, who leads the house judiciary committee.
Lee Gelernt, the Deputy Director of the ACLU's National Immigrants' Rights Project, who successfully argued the first case challenging the president's travel ban, was also honored.
