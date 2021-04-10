Paterson, NJ creating park for children with autism

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10501491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Empty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive Friday at the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent to help evacuate thousands under threat of a volcanic eruption.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Renovations have started on a dilapidated park in New Jersey so it can become a haven for autistic children.Lou Costello Park in Paterson will feature special colors, lighting, and equipment for kids on the spectrum.The park has been in disrepair for many years.Nearby residents say it has also been a magnet for drugs and crime."I have 10 children and I've had to raise them away from the park which is really a disgrace because this is our community," Tamara Rivera said.Most of the funding for the project came from the federal government.The city is financing the rest.----------