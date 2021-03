First Responder Friday: NJ Correction Officer Faustino Saucedo rescues man about to jump from Route 9

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor New Jersey Correction Officer Faustino Saucedo.Officer Saucedo of Perth Amboy was off duty when he pulled his vehicle over just in time.He spotted a man about to jump from the bridge on Route 9 into the Raritan River.Officer Saucedo was able to grab the man, mid-air, by the shoulders and pull him to safety with the help of other bystanders.Amy Freeze posted video of the rescue on her Facebook page.---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------