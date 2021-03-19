Society

First Responder Friday: NJ Correction Officer Faustino Saucedo rescues man about to jump from Route 9

By Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor New Jersey Correction Officer Faustino Saucedo.

Officer Saucedo of Perth Amboy was off duty when he pulled his vehicle over just in time.

He spotted a man about to jump from the bridge on Route 9 into the Raritan River.

Officer Saucedo was able to grab the man, mid-air, by the shoulders and pull him to safety with the help of other bystanders.

Amy Freeze posted video of the rescue on her Facebook page.


If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
