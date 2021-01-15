Society

New Jersey officers reunite with baby after life-saving delivery

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Thursday, police in New Jersey returned not to the scene of a crime, but to the scene of some past heroics.

Cranford officers Thomas Bell and James Knight got re-acquainted Thursday afternoon with Lucas Chaves.

Back on Dec. 20, Lucas' mom's water broke and the baby's head was crowning.

His umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and Bell quickly determined time was limited and the baby needed to be delivered in the home.

The jumped into action and removed the cord while helping to deliver the baby.

ALSO SEE: Rare white tiger 'Nieve' born in Nicaraguan zoo
EMBED More News Videos

Veterinarians are caring for the first white tiger born in captivity in Nicaragua.



Everyone, including the baby's parents, were relieved when Lucas started to cry.

Knight helped comfort Lucas' parents until the baby was turned over to the Cranford First Aid Squad to assess the baby and monitor his mom.

Lucas and his mother Gina were taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center for evaluation.

The proud parents are now home and say baby Lucas is healthy. They expressed their gratitude to the responding officers and EMTs for their actions.

ALSO READ: Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycranfordunion countybaby deliveryparentinggood newspolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mount Sinai cancels some vaccine appointments as supply runs low
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Firefighters battle massive blaze at NYC building: FDNY
Officer recognized for bravery during Capitol siege
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Show More
The Countdown: Security ramps up in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
AccuWeather: Evening rain
NYC mom keeps son's memory alive with blood drives
Mural depicting slavery now up for debate at NJ middle school
NYC increasing security, sending 200 NYPD officers to DC for inauguration
More TOP STORIES News