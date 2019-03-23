New Jersey pizza shop owner starts program to provide free meals for veterans

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey pizza shop owner is doing his part to give back to veterans. He began a program with the Westfield community to provide free meals for them.A year ago, shortly after Burim Regjaj bought 'Outta Hand Pizza,' a man walked into his shop who couldn't afford food. That man turned out to be a veteran."It touched my heart - these people who served our country are not able to afford a slice of pizza," said Regjaj.In that moment, Regjaj got an idea - why not get the Westfield community involved to help provide veterans free meals. Now, when anyone pre-pays a meal for veterans, the pizzeria matches it by 20 percent."This was a great opportunity to show what we're willing to give back to the community," said Regjaj.Regjaj says initially he used to provide free meals to veterans at the pizzeria, but there were too many meals prepared and not enough veterans, so he decided to begin delivering."Once we get a number of meals, prepaid meals - say 40 meals, we prepare them, have them ready and deliver them. These guys don't have transportation," he added.While the veterans may not have transportation, they do have a deep-hearted community who is standing behind them.----------