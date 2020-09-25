NJ teen uses his Make-a-Wish to benefit other kids in the hospital

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Make-A-Wish has granted hundreds of thousands of wishes for kids across the country. Now, a New Jersey boy is using his wish to help other kids spending time in the hospital.
15-year-old Niko Picchierri beat cancer once and now with his pig Pee-Wee added to his army of support, his family physicians and staff at Hackensack Meridian Children's Hospital, he is determined to do it again.
"All my oncology doctors are good, mom can call anytime," Niko said.
Make-A-Wish New Jersey made a dream come true for this high school freshman, fulfilling his wish for a shopping spree. He got a monster TV, a laptop, and iPhone. His list didn't end there and it wasn't for him.
Another monster TV and a PlayStation 4 would be for the children's lounge at the hospital, helping him and other kids beat cancer.
"I was blown away by the compassion and kindness of this young man who wanted to help our facility and patients," said AnnaMarie Cutroneo, VP Operations, Hackensack Meridian Health.
"It's Wish kids who inspire us," said Thomas Weatherall, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey.
The hospital thanks Niko. Niko's sister thanks the hospital for her brother's life.
"I thank the doctors and staff for taking care of Niko while he couldn't be around," said Taylor Picchierri, Niko's sister.
Niko is all forward motion. He is undergoing a second round of chemotherapy for Hodgkin's lymphoma, but he promises that Eyewitness News can be there when he rings the bell announcing he's cancer free for the last time.
